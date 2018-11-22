NEVERDIE (NDC) Reaches Market Cap of $253,395.00

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $253,395.00 and approximately $516.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEVERDIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEVERDIE has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00130557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00191520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.09085898 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009383 BTC.

NEVERDIE Profile

NEVERDIE was first traded on June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

