New Germany Fund (GF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.44

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 52.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

About New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

There is no company description available for New Germany Fund Inc.

