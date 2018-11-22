New Relic Inc (NEWR) Receives $105.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis upgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $76.16 on Friday. New Relic has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -102.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $8,794,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $187,068.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,484 shares of company stock worth $41,684,405 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,772,000 after buying an additional 731,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Relic by 158.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 669,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $64,051,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in New Relic by 49.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,207,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,736,000 after buying an additional 398,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Relic by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,831,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,555,000 after buying an additional 312,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

