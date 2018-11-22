New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $437,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $8,794,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,484 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,405 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

