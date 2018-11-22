New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect New York & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.61 million. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect New York & Company, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New York & Company, Inc. stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.16. New York & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York & Company, Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of New York & Company, Inc. worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut New York & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised New York & Company, Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

