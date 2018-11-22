NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $176.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $145.10 and a 12 month high of $183.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 19,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $3,553,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,100. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

