Nexus Gold (NXS) Shares Up 10%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 62,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 70,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

