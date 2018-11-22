NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 181,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 90.9% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 768,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,234. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.32.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -229.41%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.