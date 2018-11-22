Nike Inc (NKE) Position Reduced by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

