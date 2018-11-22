Nike (NKE) PT Set at $82.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Nike from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.74.

NKE opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Nike has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

