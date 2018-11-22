Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NINE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ NINE opened at $29.74 on Monday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

