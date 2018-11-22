Noble (NE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.40. 3,576,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,582,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Noble in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Noble by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Noble by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

