Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $927,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $93.68.

WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-acquires-8000-shares-of-vanguard-communication-services-etf-vox.html.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.