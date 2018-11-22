Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,674 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $124,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

