Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,022,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

