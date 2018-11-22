Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,921,000 after buying an additional 1,646,436 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 13,832.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 381,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 30.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 145,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,225,000 after acquiring an additional 102,044 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.75 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

