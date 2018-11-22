Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Nordstrom stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

