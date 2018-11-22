Nordstrom (JWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Results gained from higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $3,484,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 426.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

