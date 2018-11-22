Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,411 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

