Noront Resources (NOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 247806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

