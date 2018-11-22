Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Citizens, Inc. (CIA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Citizens worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,375,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 223,771 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Citizens stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/northern-trust-corp-boosts-stake-in-citizens-inc-cia.html.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.