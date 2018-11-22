Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 592,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 110,785 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.79. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/northern-trust-corp-boosts-stake-in-deciphera-pharmaceuticals-inc-dcph.html.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.