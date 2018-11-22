Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,347 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

