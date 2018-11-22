NorthWestern (NWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on NorthWestern and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 192,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.76.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at $259,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 11,787.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 113,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

