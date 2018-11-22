Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) COO Purchases $37,000.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) COO Robert J. Mancuso purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Norwood Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $223.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

