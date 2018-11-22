Novartis AG (NVS) Receives $84.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $113,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $139,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 50.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

