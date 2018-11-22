Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 4,487 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for 2.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Universal Health Services worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $727,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $130.68 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

