Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (WAT)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 84.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waters by 40.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,081,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $915,485,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Waters by 62.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 155,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 60,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

WAT stock opened at $195.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,031,840. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

