Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stake Increased by CI Global Investments Inc.

CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. CI Global Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,116,000 after buying an additional 768,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,050,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $30,697,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

