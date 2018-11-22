NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $1,613,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,161,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,512,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,416 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 276,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $83.14 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

