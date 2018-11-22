Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Group comprises 2.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,571,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,900 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,696,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,820 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,019,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OAK opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.53%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,006,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,123,622.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

