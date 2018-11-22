Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Altaba Inc (AABA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 2,800.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Altaba were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Altaba by 259.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the second quarter valued at $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AABA opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/oak-grove-capital-llc-purchases-5600-shares-of-altaba-inc-aaba.html.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.