Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after buying an additional 2,207,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 826.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,845,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,919,000 after purchasing an additional 572,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 221.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 428,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,035,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 317,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 344,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,630. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

