Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ONB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 344,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,630. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100,418 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 465,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

