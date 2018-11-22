Old Port Advisors Invests $1.15 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

