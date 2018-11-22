Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Insider Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Michael Ritz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Ritz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

