Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $63,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $2,021,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

