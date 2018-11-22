Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Praxair were worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Praxair by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,409,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,174,000 after acquiring an additional 393,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Praxair by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,260,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,459,000 after acquiring an additional 177,622 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Praxair by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,015,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 181,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Praxair by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,973,000 after acquiring an additional 321,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Praxair by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,726,000 after acquiring an additional 688,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

