Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 500,587 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

