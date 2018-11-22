Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oracle provides enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software. Stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. Estimates have remained stable lately ahead of Q2 results. Notably, shares of Oracle have underperformed industry in the past year. However, Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping Oracle to rapidly expand its cloud-based clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. Oracle has a positive record of surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.62. 13,858,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,908,730. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

