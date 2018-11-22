Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/orchid-island-capital-inc-orc-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.