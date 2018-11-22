Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several brokerages have commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 409.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 479,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4,257.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.1% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
OTIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 41,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,345. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.80. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.45.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.
