Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 409.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 479,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4,257.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.1% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

OTIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 41,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,345. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.80. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.