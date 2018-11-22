PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.