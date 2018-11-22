Pan American Silver (PAAS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,724,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 222,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

