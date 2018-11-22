Paramount Resources Ltd (POU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,693. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Roderick Keith Macleod bought 6,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$35,940.00. Insiders have purchased 8,579 shares of company stock worth $69,906 in the last three months.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

