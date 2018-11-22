Pareto Network Achieves Market Cap of $660,881.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pareto Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. Pareto Network has a market cap of $660,881.00 and $3,309.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00132932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00197281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.09337472 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,537,975 tokens. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

