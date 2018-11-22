Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $410.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.50 million and the highest is $413.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $366.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,783,987.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

