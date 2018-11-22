Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $129.14 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 40.4% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

