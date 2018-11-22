Patriot Transportation (PATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.14%.

NASDAQ PATI opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of -0.05. Patriot Transportation has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

