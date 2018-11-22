Paycom Software (PAYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paycom Software stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $804,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $10,579,076 in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $488,601,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $45,728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $59,664,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3,056.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 376,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $31,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

